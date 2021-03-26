A Statement From the Tacoma City Council on Recent Events Involving Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer

TACOMA, Wash. — The reports we have seen in the media regarding Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s actions on January 27, 2021 are deeply concerning to us.

While we may have no authority related to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, these events happened in Tacoma and we are accountable for the safety and wellbeing of our community members and visitors.

Like the rest of our community, we await more information regarding what happened that evening. And, like Tacoma Police Chief Mike Ake, we support the Pierce County Council in seeking an independent investigator to evaluate the facts.

Public safety continues to be among the City of Tacoma’s top priorities and we remain committed to ensuring the safety of the community we serve. Tacoma and Pierce County residents deserve law enforcement services that they can trust to protect their safety.

An independent review of the concerning events reported that night is one step in building that trust, as we work to heal and strengthen our community during this very difficult time.