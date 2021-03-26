116 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths confirmed Mar. 25

On March 25, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 142.1. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.

We confirmed 116 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths:

A man in his 70s from Tacoma.

A man in his 70s from Puyallup.

Our totals are 38,481 cases and 502 deaths.

