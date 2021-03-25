Pierce County tourism grant applications now being accepted for 2022 funding cycle

The Pierce County Economic Development Department is now accepting applications for the 2022 tourism grant funding cycle. Applications are due by 4 p.m. on April 16, 2021. For more information and to apply, visit www.piercecountywa.gov/tourismgrants or call 253-798-6150.

Pierce County Lodging Tax (LTAC) and Tourism Promotion Area (TPA) grants are funded through taxes and fees paid on overnight stays. Grants are designed to invest in organizations and activities that will drive an increase in lodging room nights throughout Pierce County.

Both grants require applicants to be nonprofit entities and to have an established focus on tourism within their organization’s mission. Funding categories include, but are not limited to, individual leisure marketing, event marketing and operations, event development, sports event marketing and development, conventions and meetings marketing, and asset/product development.