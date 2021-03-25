Pierce County Council commits to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

The Pierce County Council reaffirmed commitment to protecting the environment Tuesday when it adopted the Sustainability 2030: Pierce County Greenhouse Gas Reduction Plan.

The plan outlines a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45% across Pierce County operations and the larger community by 2030.

“We are running out of time to take these necessary steps to protect ourselves from catastrophic warming,” said Council Chair Derek Young. “And while we are celebrating adoption of this bold plan to reduce carbon pollution in Pierce County, we are ready to begin implementation, which is the most important part for our community and future generations.”

The Sustainability 2030 plan comes on the heels of the county’s 2015-2020 Sustainability Plan which focused on protecting human and environmental health, limited waste and saved money across the county. Ongoing community engagement with stakeholders and sustainability experts helped shape the plan, which was guided by the values of equity, accountability, fiscal responsibility, economic development and innovation and the desire to create and maintain vibrant communities.

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions across Pierce County improves the health of Pierce County residents, improves the air and water quality, and will save Pierce County residents money over the long term.

The proposed plan calls for conducting an environmental equity assessment and ensuring underrepresented communities are included in the prioritization, implementation, and future updates to the plan.

View the plan to learn more.