Lakewood City Council Retreat March 27

The Lakewood City Council will hold a Retreat on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in the City Hall Council Chambers located at 6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499.

Residents can virtually attend City Council meetings by watching them live on the city’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/user/cityoflakewoodwa

Those who do not have access to YouTube can participate via Zoom by either calling by telephone: Dial +1(253) 215- 8782 and entering meeting ID: 868 7263 2373 or visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/86872632373.

The purpose of the special meeting is to identify and set City Council goals and priorities for 2021-2022, which is a follow up to City Council’s March 7, 2020 retreat.

To view the meeting agenda please visit: cityoflakewood.us/city-council/city-council-agendas/

The City Hall Council Chambers WILL be open for this City Council meeting. City Hall Council Chambers has a maximum capacity to safely accommodate up to 35 people for this meeting. In person attendees must wear appropriate facemasks and maintain 6 foot social distancing at all times while on City property. Should maximum capacity of the Council Chambers be reached during the meeting, the meeting will be adjourned.

If you have questions regarding in person or virtual attendance please contact City Clerk Briana Schumacher at bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us or at 253-983-7705.