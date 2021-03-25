CPSD Staff Spotlight: Meriwether librarian Paula Cromwell

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Meriwether Elementary School librarian Paula Cromwell. She has worked in education for 17 years and has spent the last six in CPSD.

She taught fifth grade during her first year at Meriwether before being moved to the library. It was an unexpected change, but it has worked out for the best. “I didn’t know what to expect at first, but I absolutely love it,” she said. “Getting to use technology with students and help them with STEM fair projects is an absolute blast.”

Working in the library allows Paula to get to know every student in the school and her upbringing in a military family helps her relate to their experiences on JBLM. Her father was in the Air Force, and she attended nine elementary schools growing up. She lived through many of the challenges her students face.

One part of the job she marvels at every day is the technology she uses with students. “I remember when I started teaching, students were playing Oregon Trail on old DOS computers,” she said. “The idea that I’m the tech teacher and get to introduce them to all of this new technology is very different.”