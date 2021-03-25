City Council Adopts Resolution Denouncing Anti-Asian American and Pacific Islander Sentiment

TACOMA, Wash. – On Tuesday, the Tacoma City Council adopted Resolution 40763 – brought forward by Mayor Victoria Woodards and Council Members Robert Thoms and Catherine Ushka – denouncing anti-Asian American and Pacific Islander sentiment due to fears of the COVID-19 pandemic. The resolution affirms the City of Tacoma’s commitment to the well-being and safety of Asian-American communities.

“We express our deepest sympathies, and stand in solidarity with the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community in condemning and denouncing the alarming rise in hate crimes targeting Asian-American and Pacific Islanders throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Woodards. “No matter what challenges we face, we are stronger when we face those challenges together. By adopting this resolution, the City Council and I reaffirm our commitment to providing a safe and welcoming environment for all Tacoma community members and visitors.”

In June 2020, the Tacoma City Council passed Resolution 40622. This resolution formally acknowledges that the City of Tacoma’s existing systems have not adequately served the needs of everyone in our community and, in particular, have not adequately served the needs of Black community members and other community members of color.

