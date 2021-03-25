128 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 1 new death confirmed Mar. 24

On March 24, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 138.5. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.

We confirmed 128 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, a man in his 60s from Bonney Lake.

Since March 14, our case rate per 100,000 has risen 24%. Remember to do your part to stop the spread of COVID-19. Wear a face covering when you can’t maintain 6 feet from others and in public spaces, get tested if you have symptoms, and get vaccinated when you are eligible.

So far, about 20% of Pierce County residents have received at least 1 dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. And nearly 60% of those 65 and older have gotten 1 dose of the vaccine.

Our totals are 38,365 cases and 500 deaths.

Find more information on: