The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Obituary Notices – March 24, 2021

By Leave a Comment

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral HomeKenneth Edward Buzelle

Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories:  Helen Lily Kronaizl; Gerald Lee Fry.

Mountain View Funeral Home: Dona Lorraine Boles; Charlotte F. Broughton; Wynona “Nona” Dawson; Penny Renee’ Epps-McIntosh; Ronald James Lucas; John Nauer; Erika Reese; James L. Renfro.

Fir Lane Memorial Park:  Robert Vincent Wallace; Stanley Winge.

Powers Funeral Home:  Elsie Clyde Root; Harry L Aalmo.

Hill Funeral HomeLee Richard Bennett.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *