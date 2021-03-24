JD Elquist announces bid for Tacoma City Council

TACOMA, WA — JD Elquist, a small business advocate with the Downtown Tacoma Partnership, launched his campaign March 24, 2021 for Tacoma City Council District 2 in a bid to bring a renewed focus on creating opportunity for all Tacomans to City Hall.

Elquist points to his successful track record of advising Tacoma’s downtown businesses on strategies for creating and retaining living-wage jobs.

“I believe in Tacoma. I believe Tacomans are innovative enough, entrepreneurial enough, and hard-enough working to build back from this pandemic better than we’ve ever been,” says Elquist, “but we’re going to need leaders with real grit at the wheel. I’m running because I know what it takes. I’ve founded three small businesses of my own and my day job is supporting Tacoma’s entrepreneurs and businesses as they innovate, struggle, and grow.”

Elquist has founded and run three small businesses in Tacoma as well as served on a number of boards and committees. These include serving as Vice-Chair of the Tacoma Arts Commission, as a member of the Board of Directors of the Tacoma Historical Society, as an appointed member of the Tacoma Landmarks Preservation Commission, and as a member of the Steering Committee of Spaceworks Tacoma, a business incubator.

Pointing to his roots in Tacoma’s arts community, Elquist suggests he has a deep-seated understanding of the particular spirit that makes Tacoma so resilient.

“There is a resolve to our character as Tacomans that is born at the intersection of our challenges and our celebrations. It breeds a perseverance that is uniquely Tacoman,” says Elquist.

“If elected, I’m committed to remaining as deeply-connected to our Tacoma community as I’ve ever been. I believe that when we elect representatives who are rooted in our community, we are electing representatives who will be accountable to our community. That’s what Tacoma needs, and that’s the kind of representative I will be.”

For more: www.votejdelquist.com