Javier Figueroa Seeks Re-election for U.P. Council Position 1

University Place – Figueroa is currently serving his third term in office as council-member for the City of University Place. He will be seeking re-election for Council Position 1 on November 2, 2021.

Figueroa’s time on the council includes serving as Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Finance Chair, 2015 U.S. Open University Place Task Force Member, President for the Rainier Communications Commission, and as Vice-Chairman of the Public Transportation Improvement Conference. He also achieved the Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership during his time on council.

Entering 2022, Figueroa will continue to focus on continuing conservative financial practices that allow the City of University Place to successfully adapt to new economic realities. He worked alongside other council members to make significant legislative changes in city ordinances to create opportunities for economic development within UP. Additional accomplishments include business retention, restoring funding for additional law enforcement, and funding for recreational opportunities, i.e. trails, and park improvements.

In 2009, as a native of Monterrey, Mexico, he became the first naturalized citizen to be elected in Washington State. Figueroa is a U.S. Army and Vietnam Veteran.

Deeply committed to his community, Figueroa volunteered in a variety of local programs. He served 21 years as a certified arbitrator for the Better Business Bureau of Washington and as a Court-Appointed Special Advocate for the Pierce County Juvenile Court System. He also served as a board member for The Grand Cinema, the Tahoma Audubon Society, and the State Council of Aging.

Figueroa’s experience encompasses the specialized fields of property development, appraising, environmental issues and property rights. His professional positions include: Energy Specialist for the Washington State Energy Office, Lands Program Manager for the Washington State Parks & Recreation Commission, and as Executive Vice President of Rockmann Development Group, LLC.

Figueroa has lectured and consulted internationally. He provided policy development for utilization of public lands for the Province of British of Columbia. Figueroa also served as a technical expert for the United States Agency for International Development. In 1993, he was a designated panel and guest speaker at The White House Conference on Global Climate Change. Then, in 1994, he served as a U.S. Delegate to the Russian Environmental Conference in Moscow, Russia.

Figueroa looks forward to continuing serving the citizens of University Place.