Help shape the future of Half Dollar Park

The community is invited to help Pierce County develop a plan for Half Dollar Park, 3.5 acres currently classified as “undeveloped” in the South Hill community. Park improvements are expected to take place when the Pipeline Trail is developed in the area. Pierce County Parks is currently hosting an online workshop for residents to voice their opinions. The workshop will be open until April 15, 2021, and includes findings from the site assessment and two new park options.

Attend the virtual public workshop at www.piercecountywa.gov/HalfDollarParkProject.

“This is an opportunity for our community to share their input on improvements to a new neighborhood park on South Hill,” said Roxanne Miles, Pierce County Parks director. “This project will provide public access to the Pipeline Trail and a small park in this growing community.”

For those without internet access, hardcopy workshop materials can be requested by contacting Tiffany Odell, senior planner, by phone at 253-798-4254 or email tiffany.odell@piercecountywa.gov.

Half Dollar Park is located just north of the intersection of 94th Avenue East and 122nd Street East in Tacoma. The property is divided by the Tacoma Water Pipeline maintenance road, which will be developed as a multimodal trail. Half Dollar Park will include a trailhead for the Pipeline Trail.

Pierce County identified Half Dollar Park as a priority for development in the 2020-2030 Parks, Recreation and Open Space Plan, adopted in early 2020.