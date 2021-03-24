Clover Park Kids CAN!: Teresa Shepard

Thomas Middle School eighth grader Teresa Shepard knows how to tell a good story. She is comfortable writing fiction, non-fiction or even blending the two together. No matter the subject, she is always ready to type out her thoughts and share her experiences.

“I love expressing what I do in my life,” she said. “Writing helps me stay calm and gets me excited for new adventures.”

Teresa plans to turn her love of writing into a career as a journalist and travel writer. She envisions traveling the world and crafting stories about the places she sees and the people she meets.

She works to hone her writing skills as a member of the Thomas writing club. During club meetings throughout the school year, she has written a book about a family living in a haunted mansion. She can’t wait to get to high school so she can start writing for the school newspaper.

Though writing is her passion, Teresa also excels at science and is a member of the Thomas leadership class. She enjoys being able to work with others and mentor sixth graders who are still getting used to the middle school experience.

“Every month I teach a sixth grade connections class that talks about a specific theme we’re learning about in our leadership class,” she said. “I like interacting with younger students because they’re really interested in what I have to say and it gives me a lot of confidence.”

Teresa always pushes herself to get better at whatever she does. She wants to excel in every way she can.

“She is a model for her peers and is a fabulous representation of growth mindset, leadership, kindness and character,” said Thomas leadership teacher Alicia Torrez. “She doesn’t ever settle, and even when she’s reached her goals, she’s constantly asking for feedback on how to continue to grow.”

Teresa is one example of the more than 12,000 students in Clover Park School District who succeed inside and outside the classroom every day. Her knack for storytelling and desire to lead and mentor ensure she is on her way to successful future.