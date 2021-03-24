The Suburban Times

81 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, no new deaths confirmed Mar. 23

On March 23, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 140.2. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.

We confirmed 81 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

Our totals are 38,237 cases and 499 deaths.

