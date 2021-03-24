2021 Walk Tacoma series will kick-off with Tacoma Waterfront Tour

Tacoma, WA – The 2021 Walk Tacoma series will kick off on April 7, with the launch of the year’s first virtual walking tour, and an opportunity to receive a special Walk Tacoma gift bag. Visit DowntownOntheGo.org to learn more about the Walk Tacoma series, and to register to claim your gift bag!

Then take a virtual guided tour along Downtown Tacoma’s historic waterfront and learn about locations and individuals that have had a significant impact in our city?. Led by Patty Peterson, Director of the Tacoma Waterfront Association, the 1.6-mile walk, will be available on the free GeoTourist app starting on April 7, and is sponsored by the Tacoma Waterfront Association. The tour begins behind the Henry Waterfront Apartments (1933 Dock St.) on the Thea Foss Waterway Esplanade.

Explore the lovely and fascinating Tacoma Waterfront along the Thea Foss Waterway Esplanade, and learn about the importance of the waterfront to Tacoma’s history as well as how it continues to shape and influence the culture, design and vitality of our special city. Visit the Tacoma Waterfront Association’s website to learn more about their history and involvement in our city.

The Walk Tacoma series, sponsored by MultiCare, is a five-event walking series. The fun, themed walks, now in their twelfth year, encourage people to enjoy Tacoma on foot by introducing new walking routes and sharing information about the community and its history through the guided tours. Due to COVID-19, the 2021 walks will be available virtually through the GeoTourist app.

For more information on the full Walk Tacoma Series visit www.downtownonthego.org or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.