Women’s History Month – Honors, Awards, Scholarships, and More

The events of 2020 have turned workplaces upside down. Under the highly challenging circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, many employees are struggling to do their jobs. Many feel like they’re “always on” now that the boundaries between work and home have blurred. They’re worried about their family’s health and finances. Burnout is a real issue.

Women in particular have been negatively impacted. Women—especially women of color—are more likely to have been laid off or furloughed during the COVID-19 crisis,1 stalling their careers and jeopardizing their financial security. The pandemic has intensified challenges that women already faced. Working mothers have always worked a “double shift”—a full day of work, followed by hours spent caring for children and doing household labor. Now the supports that made this possible—including school and childcare—have been upended. Meanwhile, Black women already faced more barriers to advancement than most other employees. Today they’re also coping with the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on the Black community. And the emotional toll of repeated instances of racial violence falls heavily on their shoulders.

As a result of these dynamics, more than one in four women are contemplating what many would have considered unthinkable just six months ago: downshifting their careers or leaving the workforce completely. This is an emergency for corporate America. Companies risk losing women in leadership—and future women leaders—and unwinding years of painstaking progress toward gender diversity.

We are trying to focus our research by identifying individual needs. Each year we identify $11 Billion dollars in support, providing direct contact information.

More information can be found at: www.educatingouryouth.org

The Funding College Project is about finding and using techniques and strategies to support school aged and post high school activities. We work with students and families internationally. We identify, alerting interested parties to existing options, building contacts, answering questions, completing forms and nominations for prizes and awards.

We do not act as agents and does not participate in the funding of programs or people and serve to bring them to the attention those who do provide funding or assistance.

UNCF Social Justice Scholarship – Sponsor: UNCF – Amount: Up to $2,933 – Closing Date: March 24, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to students who are from New York, New Jersey, Vermont, and Connecticut who are committed to social justice. Applicant must be African American and be currently enrolled in college with at least a 2.5 GPA. Although all majors are encouraged to apply, those students who are political science, criminal justice or in a course of study toward the preparation of law school will be given preference. scholarships.uncf.org/Program/Details/aa5adc89-17be-4226-a2b5-094e68c7ca9f?fbclid=IwAR1DXh8evyy-Pk9v2ar4fgz912uyNE7yAMeA6taggl5suwe0-JlUTIodifg

AANP Scholarship Program – Sponsor: American Academy of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: March 24, 2021 – Description: Scholarships are open to AANP members currently enrolled in an accredited graduate school in pursuit of an advanced degree or certification AND scheduled to complete an eligible NP program between Fall 2021 and Summer 2022. www.aanp.org/education/professional-funding-support/scholarships

TMCF | National Black McDonald’s Operators Association Dr. Pepper Scholarship – Sponsor: TMCF | National Black McDonald’s Operators Association | Dr. Pepper – Amount: $5,000 – Closing Date: March 22, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to students enrolled full-time at a TMCF member-school as a sophomore, junior or senior for the 2021-2022 school year. Applicant must have at least a 3.0 GPA and demonstrate leadership ability through a variety of measures. www.tmcf.org/students-alumni/scholarship/tmcf-national-black-mcdonalds-operators-association-and-dr-pepper-scholarship/

ETS | TMCF Presidential Scholarship Program – Sponsor: ETS | TMCF – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: March 22, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to undergraduate juniors and seniors who attend a HBCU and have at least a 3.5 GPA. Applicant must be able to demonstrate leadership abilities and financial need. www.tmcf.org/students-alumni/scholarship/ets-tmcf-presidential-scholarship-program/

Beverly J. Gilliam Scholarship for Foreign Study – Sponsor: UNCF – Amount: Up to $6,500 – Closing Date: March 22, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to students enrolled at one of the UNCF’s member institutions as a sophomore or junior within the 2020-2021 academic year. Applicant must be planning to study abroad during the summer of 2021, must be approved by their home institution and allow the applicant to receive earned credit hours towards their undergraduate degree. scholarships.uncf.org/Program/Details/efb4e7b1-7016-489b-bce7-7c51cd6c5f3c

Islamic Scholarship Fund Scholarship – Sponsor: Islamic Scholarship Fund – Amount: Up to $10,000 – Closing Date: March 21, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to Muslim students who will be enrolled at an accredited university in the U.S. by August 2021 and majoring in an ISF supported major. Applicant must be an undergraduate (junior or senior) or having graduate standing (includes PhD). islamicscholarshipfund.org/scholarships/

KUOW: SUMMER 2021 ONLINE INTRO TO RADIO JOURNALISM WORKSHOP – Teens will experience what it means to be a radio journalist in this fun, challenging, and hands-on virtual workshop. They will learn storytelling and audio production skills, build confidence, and work with others while producing a radio story about one person in their lives. This is a PAID summer opportunity open to teens ages 15-18 who live in the greater Seattle area (King, Pierce, Snohomish, or Kitsap county, Washington). The final application deadline is 11:59 PM PST on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. If you join our mailing list, you’ll be reminded about upcoming application deadlines. kuow.org/summer

Paying For Graduate School – What’s The Best Way To Fund Your Degree? Paying for graduate school is an expensive task, but with federal aid, state and university funding, and private loans, you can get your dream degree without worrying too much about cost. Going to graduate school is an exciting, yet costly, endeavor. But, like it or not, many of the best jobs today require some sort of advanced degree. In this article, we’ll discuss the best loans, grants, and other alternatives to pay for your continuing education. www.moneyunder30.com/paying-for-graduate-school

Strategies to Pay for Graduate School – Get an Employer to Pay for Graduate School

Many companies looking to boost their collective skill set without hiring will sponsor all or part of an employee’s graduate schooling through tuition reimbursement. In 2017, 50 percent of the more than 3,000 employers responding to a survey by the Society for Human Resource Management offered some form of financial assistance for graduate school. www.usnews.com/education/best-graduate-schools/top-graduate-schools/paying

Scholarships for Graduate Students – www.unigo.com/scholarships/graduate-students

Graduate Scholarships – While less common than undergraduate scholarships, scholarships for graduate students are available. Graduate students rely heavily on fellowships or assistantships – especially in high-need areas like nursing or teaching – but these aren’t available to everyone and don’t always cover a graduate student’s living expenses. Thankfully, a number of scholarship providers are willing to help graduate students finish the last leg of their educational journeys by providing a bit of extra funding. Consider all of the options you already would when you were funding your undergraduate education (essay scholarships, merit-based awards, student and career-specific scholarships, etc.) but expand your search to organizations and sponsorship opportunities. Already lodged in a profession? Find out what incentives your employer offers for employees pursuing an advanced degree: Many employers offer some form of tuition reimbursement and while you’ll probably need to remain at that company for some time once you’ve completed your graduate degree, it could be a good deal if you were planning to do so anyway. Do your research, because you don’t necessarily need to add to that student loan debt you incurred during your undergraduate career. Check out our examples of scholarships and financial aid opportunities targeting graduate students and for more information on scholarships based on other criteria, conduct a free scholarship search because many scholarships are open to both undergraduates and graduates. www.scholarships.com/financial-aid/college-scholarships/scholarships-by-grade-level/graduate-scholarships/

Soprema Scholarship Program – Sponsor: Soprema – Amount: $5,000 – Closing Date: March 30, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to current undergraduate and graduate students pursuing a degree in architecture, engineering, construction management or a similar field. soprema.us/soprema-scholarship-program/

Boule’ Foundation Scholarship – Sponsor: Boule’ Foundation | UNCF – Amount: $4,000 – Closing Date: March 29, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to entering college freshmen (Fall 2021) of African American descent with at least a 3.0 GPA. scholarships.uncf.org/Program/Details/f5648ea1-342a-4904-8444-584c4903710e

AMAC Scholarship Program – Sponsor: The Airport Minority Advisory Council (AMAC) Foundation – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: March 29, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors and current college students who are pursuing careers in the aviation industry and seeking a BS or BA in Aviation, Business Administration, Accounting, Architecture, Engineering or Finance. www.amac-org.com/foundation/scholarships/

Aluminum Extrusion Design Competition – Sponsor: Aluminum Extruders Council – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: March 29, 2021 – Description: Competition is open to currently enrolled high school, college/university, technical school, and graduate school students who are studying design, engineering, architecture, or related fields. Applicant must enter their unique and original design that shows off their talent, ingenuity and creativity by designing components, systems, products, or product assemblies that feature aluminum extrusions. www.aec.org/page/iaedc-index

CTCL Scholarship – Sponsor: Colleges That Change Lives – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: March 26, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to new first-year students, including international students and undocumented students, who will be attending a CTCL-member college or university. ctcl.org/scholarship-application/

UNCF Medline Corporate Scholars Program – Sponsor: UNCF | Medline Industries – Amount: $5,000 – Closing Date: March 25, 2021 – Description: Scholars program is open to African American full-time enrolled juniors majoring in business, marketing, accounting, finance, or healthcare management whose college experience demonstrates leadership and analytical ability during their college career. Candidates will be selected to intern for summer 2021. scholarships.uncf.org/Program/Details/32ce208b-d940-45da-baf0-27942ebfb14c

Dechtman Wealth Management National Scholarship Essay Contest – Sponsor: Dechtman Wealth Management – Amount: $3,500 – Closing Date: March 31, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to undergraduate students attending a two- or four-year accredited American college. Applicant must submit an essay on a given topic related to personal finance. dechtmanwealth.com/scholarship/

Cobell Scholarship – Sponsor: Cobell Scholarship – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: March 31, 2021 – Description: Scholarships are open to any post-secondary (after high school) student who is an enrolled member of a U.S. Federally Recognized Tribe, and enrolled full-time in an accredited non-profit, public or private institution. cobellscholar.org/

Chicana/Latina Foundation Scholarship Program – Sponsor: Chicana/Latina Foundation – Amount: $1,500 – Closing Date: March 31, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to Chicana/Latina women who are enrolled in an accredited college, university, or community college in Northern California. chicanalatina.org/programs/scholarships/

Common App and Scholarship America Join Forces to Expand Access to Scholarship Opportunities

Scholarship America has announced a new partnership with Common App, the nonprofit membership organization dedicated to access, equity and integrity in the college admissions process. We will work together to close persistent racial and socioeconomic gaps in access to college scholarships.

“Today, more than $6 billion in private scholarships is available to eligible students pursuing higher education. But too often, the students who stand to gain the most from that funding are not the ones who actually access it,” said Jenny Rickard, President & CEO of Common App. “We’re excited to partner with Scholarship America to explore new ways to reach the student groups, particularly Black and Latinx applicants, who face the greatest financial roadblocks on their path to success in higher education.” scholarshipamerica.org/blog/partnership-with-common-app-expanding-access-to-scholarships/

Summer Academic Challenge – UNIVERSITY OF PUGET SOUND – 2021 Program Dates – June 24th – July 22nd

Summer Academic Challenge (SAC) is a tuition-free four-week enrichment program for students in grades 7 to 12. With an innovative Project-Based STEAM curriculum, students explore themes in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, and see how the subjects they study in school play out in the world around them. Classes are project-based and require teamwork and collaboration. In addition to time on campus, whether in the classroom, lab, outdoors, or in the library, students attend workshops on writing and oral presentation skills, and participate in field trips and special events. Students participating in the program gain confidence, expand their interests, and become better prepared for the next school year and to meet their long-term academic goals. This is an awesome summer program for middle school to high school – online applications are due by April 1, 2021. www.pugetsound.edu/about/offices-services/access-programs/summer-academic-challenge/

CareerOneStop – A U.S. Department of Labor sponsors CareerOneStop, which provides a list of nationally available searches more than 8,000 scholarships, fellowships, grants, and other financial aid award opportunities. In addition to resources about career exploration, training, and jobs. www.careeronestop.org/toolkit/training/find-scholarships.aspx

SCHOLARSHIPS FOR GIRLS & WOMEN – College can be expensive. That’s why scholarships for women are so valuable. First, they help lower the cost of going to school, which is worthwhile in itself. Second, they are only open to female students, making them potentially less competitive. If you have a girl getting ready to head to college, here is a list of scholarships for women and girls.

If you want to discover how to find scholarships for women or other awards that can help your student graduate with as little debt as possible, join Funding College Project! You’ll learn a ton about the scholarship process, including how to search for opportunities, organize and complete applications, write winning essays, and more. www.scholarships.com/financial-aid/college-scholarships/scholarship-directory/gender/female/

Jim Boyce Memorial Scholarship – Sponsor: Accessibility Professionals Association – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: March 31, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to U.S. citizens and residents of the U.S. who are current students in good standing at a U.S. institution of higher education with an accredited degree program in architecture, civil engineering, interior design, or other degree programs closely related to accessibility/universal design. accessibilityprofessionals.org/content.aspx

iSeeCars Future Entrepreneurs Scholarship – Sponsor: ISeeCars – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: March 31, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to entering freshmen and current undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in an accredited U.S. college. Applicant must submit an essay on their passion for entrepreneurship. www.iseecars.com/scholarship

Independent Colleges of Washington Scholarships – Sponsor: Independent Colleges of Washington – Amount: Up to $3,000 – Closing Date: March 31, 2021 – Description: Scholarships are open to current undergraduate students who are attending a Washington Independent College. In addition to general scholarships, there are specific scholarships open to Business, STEM, and History or Political Science majors. icwashington.org/page/scholarships

Houzz Scholarship Programs – Sponsor: Houzz – Amount: $2,500 – Closing Date: March 31, 2021 – Description: Scholarships are open to students 18 years of age or older who are currently enrolled or plan to enroll in interior design, architecture, landscape, architecture, architectural engineering, or construction management programs in the U.S. www.houzz.com/scholarships

Scholar Snapp, applying for scholarships just got faster and easier. Scholar Snapp helps students save time by allowing them to move their own personal information between application forms — securely and seamlessly. www.scholarsnapp.org/

