West Pierce Fire & Rescue’s 2020 Annual Report Now Available

West Pierce Fire & Rescue’s 2020 Annual Report is now available online. This report encompasses the past year’s (January 1 – December 31) events, which has proven to be one of the busiest on record. The full report can be seen here, but some highlights include:
- Approximately 70% of WPFR’s calls for service are for medical aid
- More than $1 million was awarded in grant funding to support training and equipment needs
- Amidst a pandemic, WPFR was able to graduate all 16 recruit firefighters through the Red Knights Recruit Academy
- Education efforts changed drastically in order to deliver safety messages to students and families
- Nearly 1,000 smoke and carbon monoxide alarms were installed by WPFR personnel thanks to a grant-funded smoke alarm program.
To see the entire report or to read past reports, please visit our Publications page.
