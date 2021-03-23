West Pierce Fire & Rescue’s 2020 Annual Report Now Available

West Pierce Fire & Rescue’s 2020 Annual Report is now available online. This report encompasses the past year’s (January 1 – December 31) events, which has proven to be one of the busiest on record. The full report can be seen here, but some highlights include:

Approximately 70% of WPFR’s calls for service are for medical aid

More than $1 million was awarded in grant funding to support training and equipment needs

Amidst a pandemic, WPFR was able to graduate all 16 recruit firefighters through the Red Knights Recruit Academy

Education efforts changed drastically in order to deliver safety messages to students and families

Nearly 1,000 smoke and carbon monoxide alarms were installed by WPFR personnel thanks to a grant-funded smoke alarm program.

To see the entire report or to read past reports, please visit our Publications page.

