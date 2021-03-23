Track installation continues on Commerce Street between I-705 and S. 7th St.

The contractor continues the track installation process on Commerce Street between I-705 and the crosswalk north of the Theater District Station. Crews have been installing the underground electrical system, and will pull rail into place on Tuesday, March 23 at 9 a.m.

At Martin Luther King Jr. Way and S. 17th Street, crews will resume underground electrical work, including tying-in the Link power poles to the electrical system. The contractor will start at S. 17th St. on March 25 and work north. Later, crews will install signals, lighting and foundations for signal poles.

The contractor is resuming construction on E. 25th St. near the Operations and Maintenance Facility. Crews first will install a stormwater line and water line for the OMF. At the Division Avenue and MLK Jr. Way intersection, construction has temporarily stopped to address a design issue. Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department. To access Kaiser Permanente, please follow S. J St. to S. 3rd St. or MLK Jr. Way north to S. 3rd St. To access Jackson Hall, follow MLK Jr. Way south from Division Ave.

Last week, crews completed the track installation on Martin Luther King Jr. Way between S. 10th St. and 6th Avenue, and opened the street to two-way traffic. This is the last track to be installed in Hilltop! Now there are two sets of track on MLK Jr. Way from S. 18th St. to S. 3rd St.

COVID-19. The health and safety of all workers on Sound Transit’s construction sites are of utmost importance to us. Our contractors have primary responsibility for their wellbeing while working on our projects. Sound Transit is actively working with the contractors and construction management teams on all our projects to assure that public health guidelines are being followed.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Commerce Street, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 8th Street, S. 17th Street, and E. 25th Street

When

Week of March 22

Where

Commerce Street from I-705 to crosswalk north of Theater District Station – street closure.

Division Avenue from MLK Jr. Way to J St – eastbound lane closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 3rd St. to Division Ave – northbound lane closure.

S. 8th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way at S. 17th Street – traffic restrictions.

E. 25th Street from McKinley Ave. to E. J St – eastbound lane closure.

More

Driveway and pedestrian access is maintained, although some sidewalks and crosswalks will be temporarily closed. Pedestrian detours will be in place.

Buses will follow detour routes. Visit PierceTransit.org for information.

Construction noise related to replacing the underground utilities and installing track.

Large construction equipment or materials may be in the right-of-way.

Work will generally take place during the daytime hours unless otherwise noted. Daytime hours during the week are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The contractor usually works less hours.

Businesses are open during construction.

Plan ahead and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.