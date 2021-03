Lakewood Rotary along with members of the Tillicum community braved a blustery and wet Sunday to dedicate the community’s newest Little Free Pantry. This pantry, located at 14511 W Thorne Ln SW, will accept items in original packaging, shelf stable food (not requiring refrigeration), and clearly marked pet food.

Contact Andrew Kruse – andrew@tacomayfc.org – for this pantry or info@lakewoodrotary.com to volunteer, contribute funds or for more Little Free Pantry information.