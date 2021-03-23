Statewide Flag Lowering to honor Boulder, Colo. shooting victims

Pursuant to Presidential Proclamation, Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately, in honor of the victims who tragically lost their lives on March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colorado.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Saturday, March 27, 2021 or first thing Monday morning, March 29, 2021.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.