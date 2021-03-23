Promising Futures: Harrison Prep senior Daniel Sanchez Aguilar

Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Harrison Preparatory School senior Daniel Sanchez Aguilar.

He believes in the power of education. He has often spent time teaching his younger siblings and cousins, sharing the life lessons he has learned growing up. “I want them to have the opportunities I wasn’t able to have when I was younger,” he said.

Daniel also teaches younger members of his church who are just starting out in the altar service.



“He understands the privilege that access to education is and sees his path as a journey to do better every time and to support his peers, his family and his community,” said Harrison Prep Spanish teacher Marco Viniegra.



He loves math and has his sights set on a career that allows him to use his math skills as either a teacher or architect. #CPSDFutureReady #CPSDKidsCAN