Pierce County Council requests independent investigation of Sheriff Ed Troyer

At the conclusion of its Study Session Tuesday, Pierce County Council Chair Derek Young directed Council staff to begin the process of finding someone to conduct an independent investigation into the events recently reported in the news media involving elected Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer.
A timeline as to when that investigation could begin is dependent on the proposal brought back to Council, and the proposed scope of work involved.
As this process moves forward, Council is committed to keeping the public informed and will provide regular updates.
