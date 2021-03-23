Pacific Harbors Council elect Lori Brown Council President; Adds new members to Executive Board

TACOMA – Lori Brown has been elected President of the Pacific Harbors Council, Boy Scouts of America. The 57-year old Brown has been involved with Scouting as a parent and leader since 2011. More recently, she served as Vice President for Development for the Scouting organization. Along with Karen Meier, the chief executive officer for the Pacific Harbors Council, the two are the first top female leaders in the 100+ year history of the organization.

Local Family Ties

Brown is a Northwest native having grown up in Orting and graduating from Orting High School. Her father, Darrell Brown, Sr., was a member of the Orting City Council and the local Board of Education. She said one of her highlights growing up was having her father present her high school diploma to her upon graduation. Brown was also involved with Brownies and Girl Scouts as a youth.

Both of Brown’s sons were involved with Scouting. Both are Quartermasters in Sea Scouts. One is also an Eagle Scout. “Both of my sons ended up at the California Maritime Academy because of their time in Scouting,” said Brown. “The leadership opportunities, hands on experience, and the excellent mentoring they received motivated them to pursue careers in the Marine Engineering industry,” she said.

Her Strength is Building Collaboration

“My strength in leadership is team building and engagement. If I can bring those strengths to our council, I think I can help bring us all together to help advance our movement. It’s all about the youth of our communities, and their futures as leaders,” she said.

“Lori replaces Jack Connelly as Board President,” said Karen Meier, Chief Executive Officer of the Pacific harbors Council. “Jack has served with distinction for the past three years and Lori will continue the leadership excellence in helping us craft new strategies and planning in growing our Scouting community,” said Meier. Connelly will continue to serve on the Executive Board.

Brown’s Business and Community Background

Brown is currently the regional vice president for Post Consumer Brands, which is the third-largest cereal company in the United States with a broad portfolio spanning all segments of the category. Her responsibilities include sales and service to grocers across several western states. Brown started her career with the Fred Meyer grocery chain where she said she learned everything from cashiering to backing up a semi-truck. She was one of their first female store managers at age 25, ironically managing the Fred Meyer Store at 19th & Stevens in Tacoma, just down the street from the Creighton Scouting Center.

In 2015 she was among the award winners of Progressive Grocer’s Top Women in Grocery awards, one of their top rising stars. In 2020 she was nominated for the Shelby Report’s Women of Influence award.

She also is a member of the Washington Food Industry Association, the California Grocers Association and Illuminator’s Board.

Brown graduated from the University of Puget Sound majoring in Business Administration and Communication. She holds a Master of Science degree in Food Industry Leadership from the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business.

Brown and her family currently reside in Gig Harbor.

New Members Added to Executive Board

The Scouting Council also added new members to its Executive Board. They include:

Christopher McNabb

David Cowan

Ethan Tice

Gene Victor

Christopher McNabb is a financial advisor with Edward Jones and has been a long-time Scouting volunteer.

David Cowan is involved with International Scouting and is a Wood Badge leadership instructor. Wood Badge is an intensive leadership course for adult Scouting volunteers.

Ethan Tice is an Eagle Scout and is the Lodge Chief of the Order of the Arrow, Scouting’s honor society.

Gene Victor is a science teacher and basketball coach. He is the adult leader and advisor for the Order of the Arrow.

About The Pacific Harbors Council of the Boy Scouts of America

The Pacific Harbors Council of the Boy Scouts of America supports Scouting Units across the South Sound from Federal Way to Centralia and from the Washington Coast to the Cascade foothills. This includes, Cub Scouts, Venture Scouts, Scouts BSA, Sea Scouts and Explorer Scouts. Nearly 4,000 young people participate in Scouting locally. The Mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law. For more information on Scouting go to: beascout.org