Letter: The Miracle Of Life

Because of the time of its blooming and the rose-like shape of its flower buds, The Pink Lady Spotted Hellebore is often called the Lenten Rose.

In its center there are five pistils which can remind one of an in-utero baby’s five tiny fingers and toes.

A number of years ago, a friend of mine related to me how in March of that year he and his wife were expecting twin girls.

Photo by JM Simpson

“Five delicate tiny fingers on each hand, five little toes on each foot – yes, in the wonder of it all, our first pregnancy, we counted them.”

In the distance between the tips of their fingers and the tips of their toes their hearts beat.

Also appearing on the detailed and soft five pink petals on the Lenten Rose pictured here, there are spots.

“Like the spots on the petals of the flower, our pink ladies would one day sport freckles of their own,” continued my friend.

With the twin girls on the way, the soon-to-be-parents matched wallpaper to paint to prepare nursery; a second rocker was purchased as dad would join mom those sleepless nights; and knowing that at five months of pregnancy that the twins could hear – hear! – their mother sang to them, talked to them, and told them how they were wanted and loved.

Then their hearts stopped; at five months a miscarriage occurred.

“The nurse asked if we would like to hold them,” my friend continued, “and I could hold them both in one hand.”

His hand held two hearts and twenty tiny toes and fingers.

My friend and his wife went through one of life’s most dark and terrible tempests.

As the years have passed, they were blessed with four rainbow children.

“Like the Pink Lady Spotted Hellebore and rainbows, our children and grandchildren are constant reminders of the miracle of both born – and unborn – life.”

