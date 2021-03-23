Homelessness. Is it being solved or growing?

Have you ever been homeless? Do you know somebody who is or has been homeless? Have you visited with a person while they are homeless?

This Saturday morning, March 27, from 10 am to noon, you have an opportunity to view a film called Stories of Us, Building Stronger Community through Housing followed by a forum featuring 3 County Council members, a person well-versed on our housing situation locally as well as a former state representative with knowledge of our state status. You will have an opportunity to share ideas in a 4-person break-out room. Join the viewing of the film and the forum FREE by registering on Eventbrite.

The film maker will be present. She lived in a homeless camp for a week in the winter and interviewed people as she experienced homelessness herself. It is very engaging to hear about the people and what they are experiencing.

Everyone is welcome to join this important event. Click on the link, or copy and paste, to register and then join the free film and forum where you can both listen and give input.