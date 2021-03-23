79 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, no new deaths confirmed Mar. 22

On March 22, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 129. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.

We confirmed 79 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

On March 20, we confirmed 148 new cases. On March 21, we confirmed 99 new cases.

Our totals are 38,156 cases and 499 deaths.

