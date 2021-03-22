Volunteers Needed – Curran Apple Orchard Park

Submitted by CORE.

Want some fresh air and a bit of exercise? The Curran Apple Orchard Park could use your help!

The CORE volunteer group is seeking additional volunteers to help haul pruned branches to the dumpsters.

People can come at their convenience….please observe social distancing and wear masks. Tarps are located outside near the barn. Please pile branches (located throughout the orchard) on the tarps, then drag them to the dumpsters located at the barn as well as the entrance near Brookside Drive.

The orchard is located at 3920 Grandview Drive in University Place. Thank you for your help with this wonderful park!