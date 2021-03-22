University Place Chief’s Corner

Many thanks to the citizens who joined me on March 4 for the first of our “Conversations with the Chief.” I appreciate the level of engagement they demonstrated and their desire to get information first-hand, as opposed to through the grapevine.

These virtual conversations are an opportunity for us to explore topics related to policing in greater detail. On March 4, we looked at use of force and answered questions from participants regarding:

When is use of force appropriate?

Racial disparities in use of force

The use of body cameras

The impact of home video surveillance camera footage

U.P. arrest figures versus neighboring communities

?This was also a great opportunity to remind folks that many of these issues were covered by outside experts in even greater detail during our fall Public Safety Academy classes. We will host another virtual Academy beginning on Wednesday, April 14 and encourage all University Place residents and business owners to enroll. Keep an eye out for more details and registration information soon.

Our goal is to continue to keep the lines of communication and education open and to make sure everyone has an opportunity to ask questions and have their voice be heard. I thank everyone for their input and dedication to keeping our community as safe and welcoming as it can be.