Register Your Kindergartner Now for Fall 2021

Will your child be five years old on or before Aug. 31? Kindergarten registration for the 2021-22 school year at Clover Park elementary schools is now open. Registration can be completed online by visiting our enrollment page and completing the online registration form.

Students must be five years old as of midnight, Aug. 31, 2021, to enroll in kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year.



Families will need to provide their student’s birth certificate, immunization records and proof of residence to register. Your residential address determines the school your child will attend. If you are considering a transfer, contact the school’s main office regarding the process. Not all schools are open to transfers.

Please contact Elementary Education, 253-583-5160, if you do not have computer access or need help registering your student for kindergarten.



Virtual Kindergarten Orientation April 29



Families are invited to participate in a virtual kindergarten orientation on Thursday, April 29, which will give you an overview of kindergarten in the Clover Park School District and share important information about essential learning standards, kindergarten registration, WA Kids appointments and more. Orientation will be presented in Spanish at 5 p.m. and English at 6 p.m.

Spanish Presentation, April 29, 5 p.m.: Please click on the link to join the webinar: us02web.zoom.us/j/82707154608.



English Presentation, April 29, 6 p.m.: Please click on the link below to join the webinar: us02web.zoom.us/j/87056683413.



