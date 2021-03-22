Pierce County Council gathering information on incident involving Sheriff Ed Troyer

At its Monday Study Session, the Pierce County Council met with legal representation from the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to learn what options are available to the Council as it relates to the Jan. 27 incident involving Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer.

Members asked preliminary questions to learn what options are available to Council as a potential response before recessing into executive session pursuant to RCW 42.30.110(1)(i) to discuss matters that could involve potential litigation.

Following executive session, Council Chair Derek Young said more information is needed before Council decides the appropriate next steps.

“After speaking with legal counsel, the Council had more questions that need to be answered,” Young said. “Once we know more, we will have a better understanding of how best to proceed based on what is allowed under the Pierce County Charter.”

The county charter dictates Pierce County operations, notably that the County Council does not have oversight over the elected office of Pierce County Sheriff.