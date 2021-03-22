Lakes graduate accepted to Otolaryngology program

Friday, March 19 was “Match Day” for over 35,000 U.S. medical school graduates seeking residency and fellowship positions as part of their ongoing medical training.

Through the match process, former Lakewood resident and Lakes High School graduate, Christopher Badger was accepted to the Otolaryngology (ENT) – Head & Neck Surgery Residency Program at George Washington University in Washington D.C.

Christopher completed his undergraduate studies at Brigham Young University and subsequently graduated from medical school at the University of California, Irvine.

DR. Christopher Badger M.D.

As a student at Lakes high School, Christopher was paired with mentors through a partnership with the Rotary Club of Lakewood. One of his mentors was Dr. James Rooks a local ENT. Dr. Rooks met with Christopher weekly sharing his professional and life experience, and giving Christopher guidance that proved to be both lasting and impactful. Little did either know that Christopher would literally end-up following in Dr. Rook’s professional footsteps.

Christopher expresses how grateful he is for the many educators, church and youth leaders, coaches, and community and family members that have supported him in thus far in his journey.