What’s UP with Biz

LakiKid is a U.P.-based e-commerce company that provides an online support network for parents of children with special learning needs such as autism, ADHD and Sensory Processing Disorder. It offers monthly video educational blogs and a Sensory Adventure Club which provides children with fun games and activities that meet their physical fitness needs. LakiKid also has an online store with products such as toys to help with fine motor skills, and weighted blankets and stuffed animals designed to reduce anxiety.

According to the company’s co-founder, Jason Hsieh, these items are used in more than 300 locations across the country, including NBA arenas, football and baseball stadiums, aquariums and zoos as part of KultureCity’s Sensory Inclusive Initiative program. KultureCity is a nonprofit organization, dedicated to building acceptance and inclusion for all people with autism. “We believe that every kid is different and beautiful in their own way,” Hsieh says. “And everyone deserves a chance to learn and become their fullest self in this wonderful life.”

In just four short years, LakiKid has helped more than 20,000 children and their parents. U.P. is proud to have LakiKid in our community!