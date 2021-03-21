Puyallup City Council hearing on latecomer’s agreement

The Puyallup City Council will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 6:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as possible. The purpose of the public hearing is to consider a request by Viking JV, LLC, for a latecomer’s agreement for the Lift Station and force main piping installed adjacent to the Safeway on the southwest corner of Shaw Road and Pioneer Way.

Due to the Governor’s orders related to public gatherings and the Open Public Meetings Act during the pandemic, the City Council meeting and public hearing will occur remotely. You may live-stream the meeting on the city website at cityofpuyallup.org/meetings, join via Zoom or call in by phone. Information on how to access the meeting will be added to the agenda and published to the City’s website at cityofpuyallup.org/meetings by 5:00 p.m., on the Thursday preceding the meeting.

All citizens are welcome to speak or provide written comments regarding the proposed latecomer’s agreement. Written comments will be accepted at info@puyallupwa.gov until 5:30 p.m. on the day of the meeting and will be distributed to City Council prior to the meeting. For verbal comments during the public hearing, email your name and phone number to info@puyallupwa.gov and sign into the virtual meeting using the provided instructions.

Additional information may be obtained from the Office of the City Engineer at (253) 841-5577.

Brenda Fritsvold, City Clerk