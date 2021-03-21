Pierce Transit inviting public comment on potential bus stop changes

Pierce Transit is conducting a “Bus Stop Balancing” project, with the goal of speeding up trips on bus rides. The agency has conducted an initial examination of each of its 2,100 bus stops and is proposing consolidating, removing or relocating some stops at the next service change Sept. 19. The project also aims to increase safety, ensure buses are running on time, increase ridership and potentially add more service hours with the cost savings.

When bus stops are too close together, transit systems slow down, making trips last longer and negatively affecting ridership. It is typical for transit agencies to add more stops over the years, resulting in the need for occasional review of the system holistically. Guidelines suggest bus stops should be no closer than 1/8 mile in dense urban areas and no closer than 1/4 mile in other areas. On many Pierce Transit routes, stops are much closer together than guidelines suggest.

Pierce Transit examined each bus stop through several lenses, including safety, accessibility, equity, proximity to other stops, ridership and nearby destinations. Signs are posted at each bus stop identified for potential removal, giving riders information about other nearby stops and asking for feedback by:

Calling Pierce Transit Customer Services at 253.581.8000 (option 1, then option 1 again) to receive assistance in more than 200 languages, or

Visiting PierceTransit.org/busstops to learn more about the project, including an informational video, and using the feedback tool to offer stop-by-stop input

The feedback period lasts through April 11, 2021.

After the feedback period closes, Pierce Transit will review all public input and make final decisions about which stops to remove in September. The agency will then post signs at each stop letting riders know whether or not that stop will be removed.