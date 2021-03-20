West Pierce Fire & Rescue is dedicated to ensuring the community is prepared in the event of a disaster. During major disasters, such as an earthquake, firefighters may be delayed in their response to 9-1-1 calls and the community will need to rely on each other to assist until help arrives.

Each month, WPFR is sharing tips from the Washington Emergency Management Division’s Prepare in a Year series, available here in both English and Spanish. This process breaks down disaster preparedness into smaller tasks that can be accomplished month to month.

This month’s disaster preparedness tip is about storing water.

Water is a precious resource, especially following a disaster. It is recommended that you store at least two weeks’ worth of water, which is one gallon per person per day. Plastic containers with a screw cap lid are the ideal containers to use to store water. Glass bottles, old bleach bottles, and plastic milk jugs are not recommended. If you are storing tap water, the Food and Drug Administration says nothing needs to be added to it because it has already been chemically treated, but it should be rotated out every six months. It is also recommended that you consider adding a water filter to your emergency kits so that you can safely use water you find.

Prep tip: All household members should also learn how to shut off the water at the main house valve so that you don’t lose clean water. Once you find the valve, you should label it with a tag for easy identification.

Looking for more information about disaster preparedness education opportunities? Please visit our website for information about the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program.

The post Prepare in a Year: March appeared first on West Pierce Fire & Rescue.