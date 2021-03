For the first time, Filipino mobile restaurant Lumpia Love has a brick-and-mortar location in Tacoma. At least for a few more weeks. The next two weekends, diners can pick up lumpia, pancit, sio pao, musubi and other Filipino favorites from the Tacoma take-out location that Lumpia Love’s Lynette Boado has been operating from since February. […]

The post Lumpia Love has a brick and mortar restaurant in Tacoma for the first time appeared first on Dine Pierce County.