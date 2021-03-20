Letter: Help Me Help The YMCA

Submitted by KM Hills.

Just like every other organization, the YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties has been greatly affected by COVID shutdowns. In my opinion, few if any community organizations do more for the youth of Pierce and Kitsap Counties than the YMCA.

Each year the YMCA holds a month-long campaign to raise funds to support the great youth programs, made available to all kids regardless of an ability to pay. These programs include reduced memberships, free swim lessons and the Late-Night program. In the past I have ridden a spin cycle at the Y for 12 hours to bring attention to the needs for financial support.

Summer 2020 Open Water Swim at Angle Lake

This year I hope to raise $500 dollars for the Y with a swim-a-thon. My goal, on April 17 from 11AM to 1PM at the Lakewood Y, is to swim 5.6 miles (10,000 yards) non-stop as I train for a Marathon Swim across Lake Erie in the summer of 2022.

If you would like to support the “Yes For All” campaign, please write a check to YMCA of Pierce & Kitsap Counties. (In the memo section please note “Yes For All” campaign – Kerry Hills Lakewood) and mail it to Lakewood YMCA (Attention Amanda) 9715 Lakewood Dr SW, Lakewood, WA 98499.

Thank You for reading my post and considering a donation. If you know others who may wish to donate, please feel free to share my story.

