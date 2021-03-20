Kilmer to Hold Telephone Town Hall with Washington Health Secretary

Tacoma, WA – On Tuesday, March 23 at 5:10pm PT, Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) will hold a telephone town hall to provide an update on the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kilmer will discuss the American Rescue Plan, an emergency legislative package passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden, which aims to fund vaccinations, provide immediate and direct relief to families bearing the weight of the COVID-19 crisis, get kids back to school, and bolster communities on the frontlines.

Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Washington state Secretary of Health, will also join the conversation to discuss the COVID-19 vaccination effort in Washington state and answer questions.

“Even though we can’t meet in person right now, it’s important for me to hear from as many of the folks I represent as possible,” said Rep. Kilmer. “I hope people will be able to join the town hall to learn more about the American Rescue Plan, my ongoing efforts to ensure the federal government steps up to lend a hand to families and local employers, and to get your questions answered.”

Press are welcome to join.

COVID-19 Telephone Town Hall – Tuesday, March 23, 5:10pm PT

WHO: Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06)

Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Washington state Secretary of Health

Residents of the 6th Congressional District

WHAT: Telephone Town Hall on COVID-19

WHEN: Tuesday, March 23 at 5:10pm PT

WHERE: Residents of the 6th District can call to join the town hall using the following information – or listen over the internet at www.Facebook.com/Derek.Kilmer

Town Hall Telephone Number: 877-229-8493

PIN to Access Live Event: 111435