Initial and continued unemployment claims for regular benefits decreased March 7-13

During the week of March 7 – March 13, there were 11,699 initial regular unemployment claims (down 0.5 percent from the prior week) and 449,838 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories (down 0.8 percent from the prior week) filed by Washingtonians, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD).

Initial regular claims applications are now 17 percent below weekly new claims applications during the same period last year at the start of the pandemic.

Initial claims remain elevated (as compared to the 4-week moving average of initial claims pre-pandemic of 6,071 initial claims) and are now at similar levels of initial claims filed during the Great Recession.

Decreases in layoffs in the Administrative Support Services sector and Arts, Entertainment & Recreation led the overall decrease in regular initial claims last week.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims increased over the week.

In the week ending March 13th, ESD paid out over $249.5 million for 310,552 individual claims. Since the crisis began in March, ESD has paid more than $15.8 billion in benefits to over a million Washingtonians.

Unemployment claim type Week ofMarch 7- March 13 Week ofFebruary 28- March 6 Week ofFebruary 21- February 27 Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) initial claims 11,699 11,760 12,958 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims 3,041 2,354 2,307 Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims 4,230 3,700 3,136 Continued/ongoing weekly claims 430,868 435,659 440,927 Total claims 449,838 453,503 459,328

Note: Detailed claims data and charts by county, industry and occupation will be included in this release on a monthly basis. You can find detailed claims data anytime on the ESD website.