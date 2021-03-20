Annual county roadside herbicide applications start March 22

Pierce County roadsides will get an annual makeover this spring and summer.

An initial application of herbicides to combat weeds along road shoulders will start March 22 and continue through June. Targeted noxious weed and brush control applications will occur through the end of November as needed. Only federal and state-approved herbicides are used.

Pierce County road crews will also mow, cut brush, and trim trees along roads during the spring and summer. The work, which will be carried out weather permitting, is part of Pierce County’s integrated roadside vegetation management program.

“Properly maintained roadsides are important for the safety of motorists and active transportation users such as bicyclists and pedestrians,” said Bruce Wagner, Maintenance and Operations Division manager for Pierce County Planning and Public Works.

Annual maintenance reduces fire danger, optimizes storm water drainage, helps control noxious weeds and non-native plants, and promotes native plant growth.

“Owner Will Maintain” agreements

Property owners who do not want the roadside vegetation adjacent to their properties sprayed with herbicides or mechanically trimmed can sign an “Owner Will Maintain” agreement with Pierce County.

Under this agreement, the property owner agrees to maintain the vegetation. The owner must display a Pierce County-provided sign indicating their participation in the program prior to the application of herbicides.

If the property owner does not meet the standards detailed in the agreement, the maintenance of the right-of-way reverts to the county.

These agreements are typically renewed in March at a county maintenance facility. Due to COVID-19 considerations, Pierce County has extended the renewal period to April 30. Renewals and initial sign-ups will be completed by mail only. Participants should call (253) 798-6000 to get started.

Learn more at www.piercecountywa.gov/ownermaintain.