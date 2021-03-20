105 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths confirmed Mar. 19

On March 19, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 130.3. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.

We confirmed 105 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths:

A woman in her 40s from Tacoma.

A man in his 60s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 70s from Parkland.

Our totals are 37,849 cases and 499 deaths.

Find more information on: