On Wednesday, March 16, 2021 the City of U.P. hosted a Mobile Vaccine Site where 436 doses of the COVID Vaccine were distributed. Pierce County, Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, medical volunteers, U.P. Police, West Pierce Fire & Rescue and City staff all helped make the operation run smoothly and efficiently!
Visit TPCHD.org for more upcoming community vaccine dates and locations.
U.P. Hosted a COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Site
