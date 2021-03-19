The Little Free Pantry comes to Tillicum + Clothes for Girls

To be stocked with free food this week of March 15, the neighbor-feeding-neighbor program will be formally opened March 21 at 12:30 p.m.

Please see the attached information for location; what you can give and expect to find; how you can help and who you can contact.

Spring Break Boutique for girls April 6!

Spring Break Boutique is an event for girls ages 11-19 to choose from new or lightly worn clothes made available through a partnership between Christ Lutheran Church and Tacoma Youth For Christ.

The event will be on Tuesday April 6th at Christ Lutheran Church (Lakewood, WA).

Sign up at this link: forms.gle/BYj8gMDcywWF3Wp8A