Steilacoom Town Administrator March 19 report to council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – April 6, 2021, at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/81640272868

Planning Commission – April 12, 2021 at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/89210104986

Civil Service Commission – April 1, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/86878103286

Preservation and Review Board – March 31, 2021 at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/84496622292

(*) Meetings are being conducted via Zoom. Additional information is on the applicable meeting’s agenda.

Mayor Appointment Process:

The Town Council is charged with appointing an individual to complete the Mayor’s term of office for 2021. On March 16, 2021, the Council decided to advertise the opening to the public. Anyone interested in being appointed to the position who is a registered voter and a resident of Steilacoom may submit a letter of interest and 7 copies along with supporting information by noon, April 1, 2021 to:

Town of Steilacoom

Attn: Paul Loveless

1030 Roe Street

Steilacoom, WA 98388

Council will review the letters of interest along with any accompanying information and determine their next step at the April 6, 2021 Council meeting.

COVID-19 Vaccine:

Quality Dentistry is now administering the COVID-19 vaccine at their Steilacoom office located at 1710 Lafayette Street, Steilacoom, WA., 98388.

How to Book and Appointment:

Please do NOT call the office. They cannot book your appointment.

Email tmillersodh@gmail.com. Provide your name, DOB, and contact information.

Someone will contact you to schedule your appointment. Appointments will be scheduled based on when emails are received as vaccines are available. Please be patient. Since vaccine supply varies from week to week, appointments may not always be available due to high demand. If you have already added yourself to the vaccine appointment line waitlist, you do not need to add yourself again. We will not be accepting walk-ins. Please do not call our office for COVID-19 vaccine appointments. They are not able to make COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Individuals currently eligible to receive the vaccine are those in phases 1A and 1B, tier 1.

Phase 1B, tier 1: Everyone 65 or older; People 50 or older who live in multigenerational households (such as a person older than 50 caring for elders in their home); and — as of March 2, 2021, all preK-12 educators, school staff and licensed childcare workers (including family members of licensed, in-home day care providers).

Phase 1A: Health care workers; emergency responders; people who live or work in long-term care facilities.

To find out if you are eligible to receive the vaccine you can go to FindYourPhaseWA.org.



If you are eligible, you will get an Eligibility Confirmation on the screen. Print or screenshot this confirmation and bring it to your appointment.

Positions Open:

The Town is currently advertising for:

Summer Camp seasonal positions.

Public Works Street and Parks seasonal positions.

Water/Sewer Crew full-time position.

Parks Department full-time position.

Building Inspector/Code Compliance Officer position.

Facility Attendant on-call position.

Information is available on the Town’s official website at townofsteilacoom.org.

Pierce County Rental and Utility Assistance Program:

Information on Pierce County’s rental and utility assistance program may be found on the Town’s official website at townofsteilacoom.org/292/Covid-19-Information.

Hand Sanitizer Gel:

Hand sanitizer gel in 1-gallon containers is available at the Community Center or the Public Works facility free to Town of Steilacoom residents. Limit one per family.

Washington Trust for Historic Preservation – Regional Public Workshops

Join us and the Washington Trust for a virtual public workshop about the Maritime Washington National Heritage Area! During a series of regional workshops, we will discuss the future of our community’s saltwater shores and how this new heritage area can support our local priorities. You will have plenty of chances to share your ideas through polls, small group discussions, and other interactive activities, so come prepared to speak up. Check out the full schedule of county-based workshops and register today at: www.preservewa.org/mwnha-workshops.

Planning and Community Development:

Public Notices for Applications:

On a trial basis, we are posting public notices for development applications on the Town’s official website at

townofsteilacoom.org/. Current applications are:

1. Comprehensive Plan revisions and zoning of the mill site at 4302 Chambers Creek Road.

2. Development Application – Reduction of the standard street setback to march adjoining property. 500 block of Frederick Street. Tax parcel 23050007000.

Community Services:

Childcare:

The Town provides childcare from 7:00 AM to 5:45 PM at Cherrydale School. Registration is currently open. Additional information is available on the Town’s official website or contact the Community Center at 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Summer Camp:

Registration for the Steilacoom Summer Camp programs is now open. Camp will be for grades K-5, Monday-Friday from 7 AM to 5 PM at Cherrydale Primary School. $190/week. Discounts for siblings, military, and students qualifying for free/reduced price lunch. Spaces are limited. For additional information or to register, call 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Public Safety:

Over the past week, 103 Public Safety incidents occurred in town, including the following:

Emergency and patrol incidents

4 medical aid responses

26 suspicious circumstance/security checks

4 response for persons in crisis/welfare checks

36 traffic stops

8 parking enforcement responses

1 death investigation

2 complaints involving animals

5 noise complaints

Crimes against persons

1 incident of domestic disturbance/violence

Crimes against property

2 incidents of fraud

1 incident of motor vehicle hit-and-run

Free firearm locks are available at our police station. During COVID, please call (253) 581-0110 ahead of time to arrange for pickup of one.

The non-emergency dispatch telephone number has changed. To reach a police officer NOT during an emergency, please call either (253) 287-4455 or (800) 562-9800.

Prescription drug disposal is available at the Public Safety building. During COVID, please call (253) 581-0110 ahead of time to arrange a time to visit us.

For concerns related to Public Safety, the following options are available on the Public Safety page:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 287-4455 or (800) 562-9800 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

To report persistent traffic concerns, please submit the following information via email to the department at: traffic@ci.steilacoom.wa.us.

Location of concern.

Time of day when the concern occurs.

Description of the concerning behavior.

No-contact online crime reporting is available. Please see the Public Safety webpage for more details: townofsteilacoom.org/160/Public-Safety

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew concentrated on ditch rehabilitation along Champion Street and Rowell Street; blew and swept Steilacoom Boulevard and Union Avenue; vactored and jetted storm drains in the vicinity of Western Road and Chambers Creek Road; completed erosion control inspections at various building sites throughout Town; and performed other maintenance activities.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew replaced electronic switching boards on three phase switches throughout Town; continued troubleshooting pump #2 at the Sunnyside lift station; assisted the Water/Sewer crew; installed mirrors at the Public Safety building to facilitate entry and exiting safely from the bays; installed a permanent service in the 600 block of Linda Lane; and performed other maintenance activities.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew concentrated on sewer jetting; inspected new water and sewer services in the Tasanee plat; worked with design engineers on the Sunnyside pump station upgrade project; and performed other maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued work on the sump pump and carpet remediation in the SCC administrative building lower-level conference room; supported volunteer work parties in Farrell’s Marsh and at the Community Center; continued mowing around facilities and in parks; and performed other maintenance activities.

Farrells Marsh Community Work Party:

Among nature’s greenery and with ideal weather, 25 industrious volunteers celebrated St. Patrick’s Day removing ivy from trees and restoring the main trail in Steilacoom’s Farrells Marsh Park. In only 45 minutes, volunteers converted a mountain of wood chips donated by Dick Muri, and Ranger Tree Service of Lakewood into an elevated, flat trail.

The restoration of this trail, previously covered with 6” of water, enables visitors to again access the trails deeper in the park without the need for rubber boots.

The improvement was noted immediately by park visitors who expressed their appreciation for the volunteers’ efforts.

Additional chips were placed on several muddy spots while other volunteers addressed the second mission of cutting ivy from trees. The goal of removing all ivy from park trees is almost accomplished.

As always, Town staff provided excellent support delivering wheelbarrows and other tools suited for the tasks. Thank you, volunteers for your generous donation of your time and efforts!

Other:

5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Historic Stroll

Usher in spring with a healthy and fun Steilacoom event while making an impact on the lives of others at risk of hunger! Sunday, 25 April 2021: Steilacoom Kiwanis 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Historic Stroll to support the We Love Steilacoom Food Pantry. Suggested minimum donation of $10/person or $20/family. Choose your start time between 9 AM and noon.

The 5K non-timed, non-competitive event includes scenic views and trails. Local historians and Steilacoom Tribal members will be posted at historic sites along the 1 Mile route, eager to share Steilacoom’s fascinating past. Register online with your donation at www.kiwanisclubofsteilacoom.org/run-walk-registration/ by 22 April for a chance to win a unique, custom-made bird house. Up to 2 additional raffle tickets for each sales receipt dated between 17 and 25 April from any Steilacoom business. Drawing will be held 25 April at noon at the SHMA patio. Need not be present to win. All donors receive a Steilacoom Kiwanis bandana. Start and in-person registration will be at the Steilacoom Historical Museum patio at Rainier and Main St. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed. Questions? Contact Nancy Henderson at nehenders@comcast.net.

Garden Club Plant Sale:

The Steilacoom Garden Club is holding its annual plant sale on Saturday, May 8th from 9:00 to 12:00 in the multipurpose court on Lafayette Street next to the Bair Bistro. There will be a variety of plants: perennials, annuals, groundcovers, shrubs, bulbs and vegetable and herb starts. This is a great time to fill up your garden with some new and different plants. Garden-related items will also be on sale. And do not forget Mother’s Day is the next day!!!

Proceeds from the sale support the Garden Club civic projects including the flowerpots in downtown, the scarecrows around town and the contest in the fall and the Christmas swags around town and for the 42nd Military Memorial. The Garden Club has been providing civic beautification projects for Steilacoom since the 1920’s, so this is an organization you want to support.

DONATIONS OF PLANTS are needed! We appreciate your support by bringing plants to the site the previous day with a label (so we know how to sort them). We ask that no invasive plant species be donated, e.g., Shasta Daisies.

Steilacoom Tribal Cultural Center and Museum Open

The Steilacoom Tribal Cultural Center and Museum is open again, every Saturday from 10 AM to 4 PM. While we continue to follow Healthy Washington safety protocols, guests should visit our Facebook page to make an appointment: www.facebook.com/SteilacoomTribe. Guests are welcome to drop by during our open hours, but we will be limiting the number and size of groups allowed into the building. To guarantee your visit is timely, just select one of the available 30-minute appointment slots. We will be rotating groups by floor and exhibit area, so you will have full 60 to 90 minutes for your visit. You can call us at 253.-584-6308 during open hours for more information or email steilacoomtribe@msn.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Scheduling:

Residents who do not have a computer to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment can call Jen at (253) 581-0110 or Kristal at (253) 983-2599 and leave a voicemail, to arrange for assistance in scheduling an appointment. A response may take up to 7 days. Please provide your name and telephone number, and ensure you are eligible to receive the vaccine in accordance with the following timeline:

Let’s Play Monopoly for Kiwanis:

Harley is again collecting the Safeway/Albertson’s Monopoly pieces. If you don’t want yours or have ones you don’t need, please give them to Harley. He will try to win for Kiwanis!!!! Last year we collected over $1200 in cash and gift cards and the equivalent of $ 1,800.00 worth of food for the Steilacoom Food Bank.



Here is a painless way to support Steilacoom Kiwanis and the Steilacoom Food Bank.



You May drop you tickets off at the Moberg’s home, 102 Kim Court in Madrona Park, or in the Monopoly bucket outside the Public Works building on Roe Street. You may also mail them to the Moberg’s. If we get more drop off places, we will let you know.



Thanks for the help. Let’s do it up big again this year.



Steilacoom Ferry Landing Ramp Repair

What’s Happening

Pierce County is replacing the main hydraulic cylinder on the Steilacoom Ferry ramp transfer span which will improve the operation of the transfer span. The work is expected to run from March 1 to mid-April.

This work will take place at night Sunday through Thursday from 8:45 p.m.- 5:15 a.m. A barge will provide the contractor with equipment and materials to complete the work. The contractor hired to do the work is American Construction with a bid of $420,000.

Impacts to the Ferry Schedule

Due to the work, there will be impacts to the ferry schedule:

The first ferry run will depart from Anderson Island outbound to Steilacoom at 5:15 a.m. Mon.- Thurs.

The final ferry run of the day will be departing Steilacoom at 8:35 p.m. Mon.- Thurs.

There will be no impact to the ferry schedule Friday evenings, Saturday morning or evening, or Sunday morning.

No impacts to the Ketron Island ferry schedule.

Boat Float:

During the construction on the ferry landing, the Town’s boat float will be closed to the general public.