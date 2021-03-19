Pierce County Council statement on Sheriff Ed Troyer

Statement from Pierce County Council Chair Derek Young: Council learned this morning about the event on Jan. 27 in Tacoma involving Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. Based on the information reported, Council is concerned about what occurred and is eager to learn more about the circumstances of that night.

Pierce County’s sheriff position is a separately elected office and is not under the administrative control of Council or the Executive.

The values of the Pierce County Council promote civility, equity, and acceptance. We take this situation seriously and know that public trust in law enforcement is paramount.

As we have more information, we will have a better sense of appropriate next steps available to us. We remain committed to working toward making our county a place where every resident feels safe.

Read Seattle Times, Q13 Fox, and The News Tribune stories on the matter.