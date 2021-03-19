MultiCare and University of Puget Sound Open New Respiratory Clinic

TACOMA, Wash. — MultiCare Health System has partnered with the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma to open a new respiratory clinic on the school’s Puget Sound campus this week.

The clinic is an extension of MultiCare’s primary care services and is designed to evaluate patients who are not feeling well but are not sick enough for emergency services.

“The continued presence of COVID-19 makes services like these ever more critical,” said Bill Robertson, president and CEO of MultiCare Health System. “Partnering with others to increase access to care for those we serve is foundational to our mission and I’m pleased we were able to work with the University of Puget Sound to meet this important community need.”

MultiCare providers staff the clinic, which is equipped to test for COVID-19, and will supplement the services provided to students by Puget Sound’s Counseling, Health and Wellness Services. Any Puget Sound student, faculty or staff member who has potential COVID-19 symptoms may be referred to the new clinic.

“We are thrilled to partner with MultiCare to expand access to health care on our campus and in the greater community,” said University of Puget Sound President Isiaah Crawford. “The South Sound is fortunate to have a strong network of health care providers to support our region’s efforts to reduce the impact of the pandemic on our community.”

Puget Sound students, faculty and staff members will be able to conveniently access this clinic close to home and class, helping them and our community stay healthy and safe. MultiCare patients and staff will also have access to the respiratory clinic on a space-available basis by appointment only. The clinic is open seven days a week at 3215 N. 13th St. and can be reached at 253-792-6931.

For more information, please visit multicare.org/multicare-respiratory-clinics/.