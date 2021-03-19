Letter: Mom Working Outside The Home – Economic Bondage By Design?

Submitted by John Arbeeny.

An article that appeared in this publication recently (thesubtimes.com/2021/03/14/letter-living-her-part/) got me to thinking about the entire concept of ‘working women’ outside the home. Certainly, women have worked outside the home for millennia out of necessity or more recently out of choice. But has that “choice” now morphed back into “necessity”? The impetus to get women out of the house came from World War II when “Rosie the Riveter” of necessity had to replace the men serving in the Armed Forces. But why did government push this social phenomenon after the War with a wave of ‘women’s liberation’ in the 1960’s? May I suggest ‘follow the money.’

I grew up in the post war generation, a very early Boomer. In the 1940’s and 1950’s it was entirely possible to live a comfortable middle class life with just one ‘bread winner’ – your Dad, with Mom staying at home, at least while children were young and attending school. Dad would get up early, leave for work and come home late but it was Mom who was there to roust you out of bed, dress you, feed you and get you off to school. She was the one to greet you when you returned home from school and the central family presence until the family gathered again with the return of Dad for dinner. Mom was a comforting constant in a busy changing world. Her value was beyond just financial worth and that was a problem for government. The value of a ‘stay-at-home mom’ had no financial worth to government. Or so government thought.

With both Dad and Mom working, that latent ‘worth’ to government was realized in the form of tax revenue from two ‘bread winners’ when before there had only been one. Seen initially as ‘women’s liberation,’ that government policy actually resulted in institutionalized economic bondage. Men and women increasingly had no choice but to work outside the home. Some of that bondage was the result of economic expectations, rising economically within the middle class: “keeping up with the Jones”. Some of it was perhaps greed mixed with career possibilities beyond parenthood after children became more independent and women had more free time. The unforeseen result was that women became increasingly ‘independent’ and men more ‘superfluous’ economically. This then became an indirect assault on the traditional nuclear family unit. Ultimately the effect was the rise of the single parent family: a Mom and no Dad at home.

Who was the beneficiary of this arrangement? Certainly not the children who increasingly have become ‘parented’ by a secular public school system more intent on indoctrination than education. Increasingly saddled with the economic burden of raising a family while at the same time being absent the family at work, the role of parent was imperceptibly relinquished to the school system. The beneficiary was and is still government. Not only did government find a way to tax the previously untaxed economic worth of women but it used that revenue and the power it gave government to fund a host of erstwhile beneficial programs to assist these women in situations where government policy had placed them economically. In effect government replaced the Dad economically.

I’m seeing this very struggle in the Millennial Generation where marriage is delayed if at all perceived as necessary; child bearing delayed until in their mid-thirties if at all; addicted to living the ‘good life’ for those that can; the balancing act of working vs. paying for daycare (employing other women); and the internal conflict between the tugging of family and career in opposite directions. On the other side of the coin there is the rise of out of wedlock births; children’s behavioral issues; animalistic violence and the rising power of secular education as a collective parent for children missing their biological parents to include the basics such as meals which hitherto would have been unthinkable. This does not bode well for the Country. Enter the world of unintended consequences, aka “Murphy’s Law.” Before you embrace the ‘good intentions’ of government I’d suggest you follow the money. That will lead you to government’s true intentions despite the hype. Government’s deception revealed is the manipulation and exploitation of individual and societal behavior. Women outside the home: is it really a choice or necessity?

