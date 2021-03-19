JBLM North Access Improvement Contractor Selected

On Monday, March 15, 2021 the Lakewood City Council unanimously approved the award of a construction contract to R.L. Alia Company, in the amount of $7,558,504.76, for the construction of the JBLM North Access Improvement, Phase 1 project.

Through this project, the City will reconstruct the roadway along Gravelly Lake Drive between Pacific Highway and Washington Boulevard and Washington Boulevard between Interlaaken Drive and Gravelly Lake Drive. Improvements include reconstructed pavement, storm drainage, water main, street lighting, curb, sidewalk and landscaping. Click here to view the vicinity map, bid tabluations and detour plans.