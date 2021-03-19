CPSD Staff Spotlight: Lake Louise special education teacher Carmela Cruz

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Lake Louise Elementary School special education teacher Carmela Cruz. She has been at the school for three years after moving from California in 2018.

Originally from the Philippines, Carmela came to America in 2001 as part of a teacher exchange program. She enjoyed her time in the United States so much that she returned for good in 2007.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in business and hadn’t considered a career in education until doing some volunteer work for a foundation for children with special needs. She started spending some time in classrooms and realized that teaching was her true calling.

“I love the interactions with students and seeing the differences in them as they learn,” she said. “Teaching can be challenging at times, but I am really committed to helping children change and grow on a daily basis. That makes it all worth it.”