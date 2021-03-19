Bowls and Babies’ Bellies – Rounded Shapes I Like

Submitted by Peg Doman.

I like curved, rounded things: Don’s grandfather Wallaces’s walnut nut-cracking bowl with curved, fluted edges and a brass cap to crack nuts; babies’ faces and bellies, be they our kids or grandkids or great granddaughter or any number of children we’ve met over the years; Don’s dad’s curved book ends and a floor lamp that has two wooden strands that wind up to hold the bowl; water pitchers, sugar bowls and creamers; carved wooden bowls; plates with wonderful colors and designs on them; and tea pots. Also, things as diverse as our plain white Corning Ware dishes to a rolodex with a cover that retracts into the rounded shape. Here are some of my favorites.

Marketta was a Finnish Rotary 8 Exchange student who stayed with us for three months while she attended Stadium HS. She came back a few times to visit us and the other hosting families and friends ? the last time with her daughter Charlotta. Marketta brought us a ridged-sided crystal bowl with the bottom that looked like a froth of bubbles, blown by renowned Finnish glassmakers, Iittala. It sparkles in the light. Thank you again, Marketta.

Don Grandfather Wallace’s walnut nut-cracking bowl

The last bowl my sister gave me for my birthday was a tallish ivory mixing bowl with tiny brown flecks and small bunches of blue nosegays ? so cottage-style. Its tall sides make it perfect for cutting white and dark brown sugars into butter for chocolate chip cookies. I loved getting the pottery bowls. Most of my birthday gifts for several years were all bowls from my sister Pat. They varied in size and color. She bought them in Manzanita, Oregon, where my sister, her kids and grandkids went for her August birthday. I regret I dropping the bottom two in a stack getting them out of the cupboard. A stack of these is heavy! The others range from pie-crust topped serving bowls to the little blue pottery bowls bought at Pottery Exhibit at The Fair.

Marketta’s crystal bowl by Iittala

After my mom Rita and dad Ike died too young in 1985, the kids had a household goods choosing event. One of the things I chose was Rita’s smallish French coffee or cocoa pot and cups with saucers. They a charmingly splotched brown pottery. She bought them when she went to France on an Evergreen University Semester Abroad when she was 63. Mom brought them home with several other things, including scarves from a silk factory she visited in Lyons.

Ivory birthday bowl with blue nosegays from Pat

Every one of the seven children got a choice in each round. The youngest child pulled numbers from one to seven out of a coffee can to establish the picking order. Then she picked numbers out for each round until most of the things anyone wanted were gone.

Peg’s mother Rita’s French coffee pot and cups

We, well I, was the recipient of some Rose Chintz dishes that had been Don’s grandmother Mary’s. No one else wanted them and I’m a sucker for anything with an emotional tie. Now I’m thinking of giving them away because I haven’t used them in years. Do you know anyone who’d like them? It’s certainly not a complete set but I’d rather give them to someone who’d like them than drop them off at a thrift store.

Don’s Grandmother Mary’s Rose Chintz

My mother-in law Lynn knew about my love of milk and water pitchers, especially those with nature motifs. All the ones pictured have very different flowers. I received quite a variety over the years. Lynn also gave me a tea cup collection of beautiful English bone china. I even took the ones that didn’t have saucers. Beauty doesn’t need accessories.

Gift pitchers from Don’s Mom Lavinia

The Murano bowl that Don bought on eBay before we went to Italy is gorgeous. It’s a deep red with darker splashes and silver and gold flecks. It brings back memories of our one day in Venice when we took a water taxi to Murano and wandered around the glass factories looking at the sparkling creations. We were on a tight budget so we didn’t buy anything special; after all, nothing was as beautiful as Don’s red bowl.

Don’s eBay find – a Murano bowl

I like all three bowls I bought at Empty Bowls, an event hosted by Metro Parks several years ago to raise money for local food banks. The members of Metro Parks pottery and china painting classes donated beautiful bowls as well as the weavers giving lovely coasters. You paid $10 and got a bowl of soup AND you could choose a clean bowl to take home. For three years, I got an artist’s bowl!

Artist’s bowls from Empty Bowls

My preference for rounded shapes is part of my preference for comfort. I will never be one of those women who prefers a stark living space in black, white and grey with low, angular furniture. I’m short; most of those pieces I couldn’t sit back in or get up from if I did lean back. I appreciate the spare, clean look, but I need rounded shapes and color. Those decors here don’t seem to have any comfort or personality (color) in them. (I also love color – fodder for another story.)

